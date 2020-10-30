Robert W. Baird Raises Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $1,250.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.78% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,318.00 to $1,323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Shopify from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,040.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,050.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Shopify from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,024.21.
Shares of SHOP traded down $56.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $920.59. 83,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,703,652. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,522.73, a P/E/G ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48. Shopify has a twelve month low of $282.08 and a twelve month high of $1,146.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,003.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $896.05.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Shopify by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Shopify by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,536 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.
About Shopify
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.
