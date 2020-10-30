Robert W. Baird Raises Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $1,250.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,318.00 to $1,323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Shopify from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,040.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,050.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Shopify from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,024.21.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of SHOP traded down $56.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $920.59. 83,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,703,652. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,522.73, a P/E/G ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48. Shopify has a twelve month low of $282.08 and a twelve month high of $1,146.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,003.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $896.05.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.21. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $767.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Shopify will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Shopify by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Shopify by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,536 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.