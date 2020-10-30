Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) Short Interest Up 169.6% in October

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 169.6% from the September 30th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

RGT traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $12.72. The company had a trading volume of 37,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,777. Royce Global Value Trust has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $13.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.76.

Get Royce Global Value Trust alerts:

In other news, Portfolio Manager Charles M. Royce acquired 499,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.28 per share, with a total value of $7,130,732.28. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 109,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,217.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Royce Global Value Trust in the second quarter valued at $125,000. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its stake in Royce Global Value Trust by 72.4% in the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Royce Global Value Trust by 33.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Royce Global Value Trust by 151.3% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 44,156 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Royce Global Value Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 453,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 13,808 shares during the period.

About Royce Global Value Trust

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Global Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Global Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.