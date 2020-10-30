Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) Short Interest Up 169.6% in October

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 169.6% from the September 30th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
RGT traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $12.72. The company had a trading volume of 37,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,777. Royce Global Value Trust has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $13.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.76.
In other news, Portfolio Manager Charles M. Royce acquired 499,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.28 per share, with a total value of $7,130,732.28. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 109,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,217.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
About Royce Global Value Trust
Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.
