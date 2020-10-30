RPC (NYSE:RES) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

RPC (NYSE:RES) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RPC had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a negative net margin of 32.25%.

Shares of NYSE RES traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.35. 21,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,898. RPC has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $5.35. The company has a market cap of $503.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.07.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on RPC from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of RPC in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of RPC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of RPC from $2.30 to $2.80 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.23.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

