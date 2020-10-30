Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Raised to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

RWEOY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Rwe Ag Sp in a report on Friday, August 14th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rwe Ag Sp in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Rwe Ag Sp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Rwe Ag Sp in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Rwe Ag Sp in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.00.

RWEOY traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.78. 55,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,817. Rwe Ag Sp has a twelve month low of $21.92 and a twelve month high of $41.46. The company has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.96 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.37.

Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter. Rwe Ag Sp had a net margin of 69.17% and a return on equity of 0.17%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rwe Ag Sp will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Rwe Ag Sp Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

