Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Short Interest Down 64.7% in October

Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 64.7% from the September 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of RWEOY stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $36.78. 55,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,817. The company has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.96 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.43. Rwe Ag Sp has a 1 year low of $21.92 and a 1 year high of $41.46.

Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. Rwe Ag Sp had a net margin of 69.17% and a return on equity of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rwe Ag Sp will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RWEOY shares. Societe Generale cut shares of Rwe Ag Sp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rwe Ag Sp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Rwe Ag Sp in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rwe Ag Sp in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Rwe Ag Sp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

About Rwe Ag Sp

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

