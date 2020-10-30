Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Short Interest Down 64.7% in October

Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 64.7% from the September 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of RWEOY stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $36.78. 55,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,817. The company has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.96 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.43. Rwe Ag Sp has a 1 year low of $21.92 and a 1 year high of $41.46.
Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. Rwe Ag Sp had a net margin of 69.17% and a return on equity of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rwe Ag Sp will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.
About Rwe Ag Sp
RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.
Featured Article: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?
Receive News & Ratings for Rwe Ag Sp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rwe Ag Sp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.