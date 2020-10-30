Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Short Interest Down 64.7% in October

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2020

Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 64.7% from the September 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of RWEOY stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $36.78. 55,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,817. The company has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.96 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.43. Rwe Ag Sp has a 1 year low of $21.92 and a 1 year high of $41.46.

Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. Rwe Ag Sp had a net margin of 69.17% and a return on equity of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rwe Ag Sp will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RWEOY shares. Societe Generale cut shares of Rwe Ag Sp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rwe Ag Sp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Rwe Ag Sp in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rwe Ag Sp in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Rwe Ag Sp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

About Rwe Ag Sp

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

Featured Article: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Rwe Ag Sp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rwe Ag Sp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit