Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ryerson had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 0.71%.

Shares of NYSE:RYI traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $8.12. The company had a trading volume of 18,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,867. Ryerson has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $12.54. The stock has a market cap of $306.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44.

Get Ryerson alerts:

RYI has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Ryerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ryerson from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ryerson from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Ryerson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.63.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.