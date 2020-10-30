Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Upgraded to “B” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) from a c rating to a b rating in a report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Santander Consumer USA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.38.

Shares of Santander Consumer USA stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.16. The company had a trading volume of 7,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.30, a quick ratio of 58.77 and a current ratio of 58.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.00 and a 200 day moving average of $17.64. Santander Consumer USA has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $27.20.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the 2nd quarter worth $244,000.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

