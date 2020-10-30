Scott & Selber Inc. Acquires Shares of 16,024 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Scott & Selber Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 16,024 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 351.9% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 175.6% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4,644.4% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 237.4% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 63.5% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total value of $369,796.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,828.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $9,707,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,764 shares of company stock valued at $13,404,656 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.73. The stock had a trading volume of 493,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,298,339. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $94.13. The company has a market capitalization of $103.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.16, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.54.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

Several research analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.35.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

