Scott & Selber Inc. Acquires Shares of 57,298 KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Scott & Selber Inc. bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 57,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KKR traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.25. The stock had a trading volume of 62,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,871,695. The company has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 128.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.98. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $37.97.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $573.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.79 million. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KKR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup reissued a “focus list” rating on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.23.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,000,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $490,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

