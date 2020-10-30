Scott & Selber Inc. Buys 129 Shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its position in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Docusign makes up approximately 1.3% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Docusign were worth $3,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Docusign by 22.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,953,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960,349 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Docusign during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,674,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Docusign by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,662,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,558,000 after purchasing an additional 38,865 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Docusign by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,846,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,027,000 after purchasing an additional 415,974 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in Docusign by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,498,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,997,000 after purchasing an additional 35,397 shares during the period. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DOCU shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Docusign from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Docusign in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Docusign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Docusign from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.61.

DOCU traded down $9.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $204.53. 114,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,345,760. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $216.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.77. Docusign Inc has a 52-week low of $64.25 and a 52-week high of $290.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a PE ratio of -184.48 and a beta of 0.90.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.38. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $342.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Docusign’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Docusign Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Docusign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $1,224,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 393,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,140,122.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.02, for a total value of $965,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 167,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,290,894.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,698 shares of company stock valued at $22,229,708 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

