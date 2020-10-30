Scott & Selber Inc. Buys New Shares in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Scott & Selber Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 125.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,515,000 after acquiring an additional 24,938 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 29.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 162.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 48.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 298,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,251,000 after purchasing an additional 97,932 shares during the period.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF stock traded down $9.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $300.00. 460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,107. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 52 week low of $183.27 and a 52 week high of $338.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.82.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

