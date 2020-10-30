Scott & Selber Inc. Grows Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Scott & Selber Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 644.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 58.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. 66.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $166,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,324,755.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $3,619,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,465,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,336,741.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 383,635 shares of company stock worth $30,798,346. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $33.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, 140166 raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.69.

NASDAQ AMD traded down $2.96 on Friday, reaching $75.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,880,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,611,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.10. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.03 and a 12-month high of $94.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.09. The stock has a market cap of $91.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

