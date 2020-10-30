Scott & Selber Inc. Grows Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Scott & Selber Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.65. 519,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,192,052. The firm has a market cap of $128.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $122.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.10.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The company’s revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Scotia Howard Weill downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.48.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

