Scott & Selber Inc. Grows Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Scott & Selber Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 17.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,037,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,860,744,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043,958 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 4.8% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 26,018,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,428,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 11.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,747,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,469,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,088 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 7.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,307,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $961,972,000 after purchasing an additional 717,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 9.1% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,577,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $863,084,000 after purchasing an additional 718,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Prologis in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Prologis in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Prologis from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prologis from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

Prologis stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.40. The stock had a trading volume of 50,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,607,177. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $74.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.90. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $109.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.69.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.32 million. Prologis had a net margin of 43.27% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high growth markets. As of March 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 965 million square feet (90 million square meters) in 19 countries.

