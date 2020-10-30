Scott & Selber Inc. Grows Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Scott & Selber Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,845 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 2.1% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,820.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 140.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 38.5% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 144 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 95.1% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 160 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $322.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $335.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $346.68.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total value of $3,856,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,885 shares in the company, valued at $45,271,985.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total transaction of $3,228,346.24. Insiders sold 135,915 shares of company stock worth $44,372,099 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $3.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $306.98. The company had a trading volume of 98,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,179,051. The stock has a market cap of $288.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $335.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $314.50 and a 200 day moving average of $302.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

