Scott & Selber Inc. Grows Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Scott & Selber Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up 1.8% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,783,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,308,927,000 after acquiring an additional 370,187 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 859,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $114,973,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 15,813 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 6,069 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 96,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,897,000 after acquiring an additional 28,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total transaction of $3,279,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,677 shares in the company, valued at $32,900,994.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $800,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 97,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,808. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HON traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.51. 98,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,524,722. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $184.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.83. The firm has a market cap of $115.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.17.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

