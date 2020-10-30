Scott & Selber Inc. Grows Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories comprises about 1.7% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 155.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 2,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total transaction of $1,047,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 83,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.97, for a total value of $31,728,884.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,126,542.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,316 shares of company stock valued at $46,594,823 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $13.63 on Friday, hitting $428.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,473. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $453.20. The company has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $392.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.44.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.27. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 241.52% and a net margin of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $721.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

