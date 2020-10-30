Scott & Selber Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. The Estée Lauder Companies makes up approximately 1.5% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 312.5% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $194.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.25.

EL stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $222.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,925. The company has a market cap of $80.51 billion, a PE ratio of 121.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.78. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.01 and a 12 month high of $235.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $220.35 and its 200-day moving average is $198.52.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The business’s revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 12,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.29, for a total transaction of $2,855,747.45. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 44,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $9,286,434.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,773,607. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 372,567 shares of company stock worth $81,248,019 over the last ninety days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

