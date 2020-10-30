Scott & Selber Inc. Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Scott & Selber Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the quarter. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 1.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,233,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,561,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 297.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 19,998 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 5.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 339,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,307,000 after acquiring an additional 18,519 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 6.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,396,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,709,000 after acquiring an additional 86,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 42.8% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 773,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,735,000 after purchasing an additional 232,002 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gerald E. Bisbee, Jr. sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $520,876.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Cerner in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cerner from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.22.

Shares of Cerner stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.30. 20,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,085,099. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.62. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $53.08 and a 1-year high of $80.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Cerner had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 18.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.88%.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

