Scott & Selber Inc. Has $2.06 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Scott & Selber Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 52.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,215,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,679,000 after purchasing an additional 420,666 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,956,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,974,000 after purchasing an additional 358,289 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,800,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,158,000 after acquiring an additional 352,309 shares during the period. Milestone Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $16,741,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 786.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 240,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,314,000 after acquiring an additional 213,276 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.13. 111,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,015,117. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.93. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $38.83 and a 12 month high of $59.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.