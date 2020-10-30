Scott & Selber Inc. Has $2.26 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Scott & Selber Inc. cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,976 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.4% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,399 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.4% in the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 34,501 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 9.0% in the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 16,031 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the third quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 100,466 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.1% during the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 48,121 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.03. The stock had a trading volume of 635,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,952,402. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $62.22. The firm has a market cap of $234.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Argus raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.90.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

