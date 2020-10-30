Scott & Selber Inc. Has $2.74 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for about 1.2% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 22.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,139,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,285,287,000 after buying an additional 5,388,891 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alibaba Group by 31.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,569,998,000 after buying an additional 4,443,526 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Alibaba Group by 130.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,637,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,649,576,000 after buying an additional 4,321,711 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Alibaba Group by 32.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 16,916,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,648,788,000 after buying an additional 4,102,571 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Alibaba Group by 439.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,000,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,078,500,000 after buying an additional 4,072,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. 140166 increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Sunday, August 23rd. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.83.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $7.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $304.69. 476,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,560,352. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $289.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $845.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.50. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $169.95 and a 12 month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 31.96%. The firm had revenue of $153.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.55 EPS. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

