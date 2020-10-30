Scott & Selber Inc. Has $2 Million Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Scott & Selber Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,610 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 1,888 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,648,000. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 395 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded down $37.49 on Friday, reaching $1,205.31. 26,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,775. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,281.50 and its 200-day moving average is $1,115.92. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $415.00 and a one year high of $1,384.46. The firm has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a PE ratio of 148.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CMG. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,297.14.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 2,580 restaurants in the United States; 39 international Chipotle restaurants; and 3 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

