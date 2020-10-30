Scott & Selber Inc. Has $5.37 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,912 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 2.4% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Atlantic Trust LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 256.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA traded down $20.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $500.10. The stock had a trading volume of 316,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,923,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $526.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $420.37. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $180.68 and a fifty-two week high of $589.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.90, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.55.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $415.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $518.64.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.77, for a total transaction of $5,137,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,712 shares in the company, valued at $5,503,504.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 16,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.54, for a total transaction of $9,286,426.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,938,565.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 212,654 shares of company stock valued at $110,671,595. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

