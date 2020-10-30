Scott & Selber Inc. Has $786,000 Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Scott & Selber Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,087,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,660,000 after purchasing an additional 230,514 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 109,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,638,000 after purchasing an additional 9,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 15,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter.

VYM traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.07. 72,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,081,250. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $60.07 and a twelve month high of $94.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.62.

