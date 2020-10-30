Scott & Selber Inc. Increases Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,437 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up about 1.3% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,108,837 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,302,833,000 after buying an additional 2,558,794 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 9.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,885,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,671,391,000 after acquiring an additional 816,580 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 8.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,865,603 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,329,835,000 after purchasing an additional 597,606 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 16.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,745,321 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $802,291,000 after purchasing an additional 674,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 7.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,028,867 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $681,161,000 after acquiring an additional 282,434 shares during the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total transaction of $1,051,061.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,230,714.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total transaction of $193,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,466,035.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,876 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,542. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.63.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $175.56. 89,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,614,753. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.04. The firm has a market cap of $118.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $210.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.