Scott & Selber Inc. Purchases 29 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Scott & Selber Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises about 1.3% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 92,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,790,000 after acquiring an additional 44,937 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 318.0% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 76.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 20.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.6% during the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ISRG. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $725.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $565.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $716.89.

ISRG stock traded down $20.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $666.18. The stock had a trading volume of 24,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,646. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $708.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $629.21. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $360.50 and a 52 week high of $778.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.81, a P/E/G ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.94.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $1.15. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.28, for a total transaction of $4,291,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,786,983.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 16,840 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.02, for a total transaction of $11,670,456.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,020,933.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,890 shares of company stock worth $18,931,033. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

