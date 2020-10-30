Scott & Selber Inc. Purchases 30 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,095 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.7% in the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,723,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 191.4% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,888 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,269,000 after buying an additional 17,004 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 37.3% in the second quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.6% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $13.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $447.58. 76,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,171,124. The company has a fifty day moving average of $485.87 and a 200 day moving average of $432.42. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.07, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. Adobe had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $504.86.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total transaction of $2,598,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 35,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,324,473.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.14, for a total transaction of $4,511,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,376 shares of company stock valued at $20,042,368 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

