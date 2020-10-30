Scott & Selber Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,621 BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Scott & Selber Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AXA raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 42.8% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 119,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,763,000 after purchasing an additional 35,956 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 34.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 9.5% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 253.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 77,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,272,000 after purchasing an additional 55,860 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.47, for a total value of $2,411,909.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $9.83 on Friday, reaching $592.50. 8,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 948,071. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.98 and a 52 week high of $666.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $587.66 and a 200 day moving average of $553.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.00%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.06 earnings per share for the current year.

BLK has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Argus upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $594.00 to $602.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $635.42.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

