Scott & Selber Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 67,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after buying an additional 15,882 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Pfizer by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 71,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 10,065 shares during the period. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives raised its holdings in Pfizer by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 136,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Finally, North American Management Corp raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 184,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.66.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PFE traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $35.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 573,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,428,533. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $196.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

