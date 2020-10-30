Scott & Selber Inc. Reduces Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Scott & Selber Inc. lessened its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 52.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,103 shares during the quarter. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Waste Management by 210.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter worth $40,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 27.0% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WM shares. Bank of America downgraded Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on Waste Management from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.87.

WM stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $108.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,222,994. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.34 and a 52 week high of $126.79. The company has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

