Scott & Selber Inc. Takes $1.65 Million Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2020

Scott & Selber Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,575 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 16.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,173 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $693,412,000 after acquiring an additional 711,755 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in FedEx by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,139,149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $299,953,000 after acquiring an additional 393,747 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in FedEx by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,414,230 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $191,926,000 after acquiring an additional 409,425 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,098,634 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $154,050,000 after acquiring an additional 65,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in FedEx by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 980,949 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $137,549,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock traded down $8.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $259.01. The company had a trading volume of 87,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,085,462. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.50. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $88.69 and a 1-year high of $293.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.69.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $2.18. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 13,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total value of $3,410,487.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,048,256.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Steiner sold 1,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $399,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,480,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,255 shares of company stock valued at $25,844,347 over the last ninety days. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FedEx from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.46.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit