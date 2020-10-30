Scott & Selber Inc. Takes $1.65 Million Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Scott & Selber Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,575 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 16.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,173 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $693,412,000 after acquiring an additional 711,755 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in FedEx by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,139,149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $299,953,000 after acquiring an additional 393,747 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in FedEx by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,414,230 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $191,926,000 after acquiring an additional 409,425 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,098,634 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $154,050,000 after acquiring an additional 65,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in FedEx by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 980,949 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $137,549,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock traded down $8.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $259.01. The company had a trading volume of 87,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,085,462. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.50. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $88.69 and a 1-year high of $293.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.69.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $2.18. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 13,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total value of $3,410,487.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,048,256.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Steiner sold 1,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $399,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,480,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,255 shares of company stock valued at $25,844,347 over the last ninety days. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FedEx from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.46.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

