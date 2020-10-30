Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Lifted to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) from a c rating to a b rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Seaboard stock traded up $12.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3,427.00. The stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 880. Seaboard has a fifty-two week low of $2,614.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4,450.00.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($22.35) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEB. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 122.7% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Seaboard by 79.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Seaboard by 118.8% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Seaboard during the second quarter worth $1,282,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Seaboard by 49.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period.

About Seaboard

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh pork products, such as loins, tenderloins, and ribs, as well as frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

