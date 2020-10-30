Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sensata Technologies from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Cowen upgraded Sensata Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Atlantic Securities raised Sensata Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensata Technologies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sensata Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.88.

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,354. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.55. Sensata Technologies has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $54.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 77.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.59.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $788.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.38 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 15.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 3,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $141,048.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 46.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 95.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 170.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

