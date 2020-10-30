Seven Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNBY) Short Interest Down 64.6% in October

Seven Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNBY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 64.6% from the September 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Seven Bank from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

Shares of SVNBY traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.12. The stock had a trading volume of 239 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435. Seven Bank has a fifty-two week low of $22.94 and a fifty-two week high of $29.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.97.

Seven Bank, Ltd. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Japan and internationally. It accepts accounts, and ordinary and time deposits; and offers loans, as well as debit and credit card, debit, money transfer, Internet banking, ATM, and other services.

