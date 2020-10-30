Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Increased to $1,323.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,318.00 to $1,323.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SHOP. Barclays boosted their price objective on Shopify from $960.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $998.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and set a $1,050.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus began coverage on Shopify in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $1,050.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,024.21.
SHOP stock traded down $48.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $928.88. 77,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,703,652. Shopify has a one year low of $282.08 and a one year high of $1,146.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.84 billion, a PE ratio of -1,522.73, a PEG ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,003.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $896.05.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Shopify by 21.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,248,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,188,075,000 after buying an additional 942,540 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,300,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,132,592,000 after purchasing an additional 341,548 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,082,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,926,045,000 after purchasing an additional 78,602 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 831,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $789,330,000 after purchasing an additional 24,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in shares of Shopify by 22.7% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 575,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $545,262,000 after purchasing an additional 106,616 shares in the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shopify Company Profile
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.
