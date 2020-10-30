Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Increased to $1,323.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,318.00 to $1,323.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SHOP. Barclays boosted their price objective on Shopify from $960.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $998.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and set a $1,050.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus began coverage on Shopify in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $1,050.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,024.21.

SHOP stock traded down $48.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $928.88. 77,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,703,652. Shopify has a one year low of $282.08 and a one year high of $1,146.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.84 billion, a PE ratio of -1,522.73, a PEG ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,003.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $896.05.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.21. The company had revenue of $767.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.60 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Shopify by 21.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,248,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,188,075,000 after buying an additional 942,540 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,300,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,132,592,000 after purchasing an additional 341,548 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,082,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,926,045,000 after purchasing an additional 78,602 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 831,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $789,330,000 after purchasing an additional 24,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in shares of Shopify by 22.7% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 575,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $545,262,000 after purchasing an additional 106,616 shares in the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

