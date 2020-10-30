Short Interest in First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd (NYSE:FDEU) Grows By 170.0%

First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd (NYSE:FDEU) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 170.0% from the September 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd by 36.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 126,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 33,702 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd by 3.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 411,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 15,597 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd by 5.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 425,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 21,743 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd by 1.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 844,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,743,000 after purchasing an additional 10,834 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd by 16.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period.

FDEU traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.30. 5,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,357. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.22. First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $15.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd Company Profile

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

