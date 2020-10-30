Short Interest in Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) Rises By 170.5%

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 393,800 shares, an increase of 170.5% from the September 30th total of 145,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Genetic Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.21% of Genetic Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Genetic Technologies alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

GENE traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.97. 2,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,935,578. Genetic Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a current ratio of 10.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.04.

About Genetic Technologies

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians manage women's health in Australia and the United States. The company's lead product is the BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.