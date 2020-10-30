Short Interest in Lafargeholcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Expands By 170.4%

Lafargeholcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,800 shares, a growth of 170.4% from the September 30th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

HCMLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lafargeholcim in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Lafargeholcim from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lafargeholcim in a research report on Friday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lafargeholcim in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lafargeholcim in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lafargeholcim presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Lafargeholcim stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $8.38. 36,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,965. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.81. Lafargeholcim has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Lafargeholcim Company Profile

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; ready-mix concrete, concrete products, asphalts, mortars, and other products and services; and construction and paving, and trading services.

