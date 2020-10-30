Short Interest in T WINE EST LTD/S (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Rises By 177.2%

T WINE EST LTD/S (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, an increase of 177.2% from the September 30th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TSRYY opened at $6.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.99. T WINE EST LTD/S has a 1-year low of $4.88 and a 1-year high of $13.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of T WINE EST LTD/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. The company's wine portfolio includes luxury, masstige, and commercial wine brands, such as Penfolds, Beringer, Lindeman's, Wolf Blass, 19 Crimes, Chateau St Jean, Beaulieu Vineyard, and Sterling Vineyards.

