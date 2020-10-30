Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BSRR. ValuEngine downgraded Sierra Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Sierra Bancorp from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Sierra Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Sierra Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Sierra Bancorp stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.87. 818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Sierra Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $30.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.40 million, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.15.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.21. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 26.64%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.33%.

In related news, EVP James F. Gardunio sold 4,250 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $88,187.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSRR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Sierra Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Sierra Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 55.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.