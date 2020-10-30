Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2020

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 8.55%. Silicon Laboratories updated its Q4 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 0.68-0.78 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.68-0.78 EPS.

SLAB stock traded down $2.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.42. 5,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,183. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.72, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.14. Silicon Laboratories has a 52-week low of $65.09 and a 52-week high of $122.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a current ratio of 6.80.

SLAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.13.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

