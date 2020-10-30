SlateStone Wealth LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,219,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,483,000 after purchasing an additional 336,038 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,031,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,752,798 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $245,520,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 44.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,366,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,660,000 after purchasing an additional 722,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,029,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,115,000 after acquiring an additional 117,365 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.61. The company had a trading volume of 52,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,538,791. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.80. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $75.55 and a twelve month high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

