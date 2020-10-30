SlateStone Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,013 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 0.9% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,255,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,728,173,000 after acquiring an additional 216,078 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 9.5% in the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 3,635 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 22,328 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,594,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 34,422 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,623,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total value of $2,658,708.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock traded down $5.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $264.40. The stock had a trading volume of 63,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,863,501. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $279.18 and its 200 day moving average is $257.36. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.13.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

