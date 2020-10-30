SlateStone Wealth LLC Buys 25 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,308 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 228.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 46 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 125.0% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total value of $209,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $10.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $591.58. 4,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 948,071. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.98 and a 1 year high of $666.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $587.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $553.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.77. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $661.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Argus raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $635.42.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

