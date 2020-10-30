SlateStone Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 28.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,991 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 1.1% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 57.2% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 469.8% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period.

IWF stock traded down $5.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $208.63. 39,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,984,459. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $217.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.80. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $234.27.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

