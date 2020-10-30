SlateStone Wealth LLC Grows Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11,407.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,900,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,643 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

BMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Truist initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.53.

In related news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 5,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $340,928.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,176. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 141,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $8,943,400.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 432,744 shares in the company, valued at $27,366,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 186,587 shares of company stock valued at $11,782,297. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.95. The stock had a trading volume of 284,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,723,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $131.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -579.14, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $45.76 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 28.47% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in the following therapeutic classes: hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.