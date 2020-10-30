SlateStone Wealth LLC Has $2.16 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 7.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,917 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,151,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,253,640,000 after buying an additional 735,944 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 105.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,686 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,369,000 after purchasing an additional 545,615 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 20.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,958,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $464,250,000 after purchasing an additional 327,153 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 256.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 270,437 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $85,353,000 after purchasing an additional 194,629 shares during the period. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,064,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.61.

In other Broadcom news, Director Henry Samueli acquired 101,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $361.45 per share, for a total transaction of $36,773,923.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.64, for a total value of $18,559,993.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 675,895 shares of company stock worth $239,088,699. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $7.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $347.99. The company had a trading volume of 26,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,599,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.04. Broadcom Inc has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $387.80. The firm has a market cap of $143.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $366.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.16. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.16 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were issued a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.67%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

