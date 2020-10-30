SlateStone Wealth LLC Has $953,000 Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,031 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.0% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 63,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,488,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,202 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 12,753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors grew its position in Verizon Communications by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 4,533 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Verizon Communications by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 342,251 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $20,361,000 after purchasing an additional 37,585 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Argus raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.90.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.60. 489,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,952,402. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $234.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

