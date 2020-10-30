SlateStone Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 104.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 73,568 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 70,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,269,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Republic Services by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 228,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,183,000 after buying an additional 27,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

RSG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.50.

In related news, President Ark Jon Vander sold 16,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $1,474,162.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 80,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total transaction of $7,370,625.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 370,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,967,974.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 145,418 shares of company stock worth $13,343,263 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RSG traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.56. 16,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,294,063. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.56. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.37 and a 12 month high of $100.91.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.